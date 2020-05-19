Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard To Present Virtual Fleet Week New York Through Memorial Day

NORFOLK, VA (NRMA) – The U.S. Navy (USN), Marine Corps (USMC) and Coast Guard (USCG) are proud to present Virtual Fleet Week New York 2020, May 20-26, hosted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This is the first time the Navy has hosted Fleet Week in a virtual environment.



The weeklong event is a new way for the residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual celebration despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the line-up, including live question-and-answer sessions, never-before-seen video tours of the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) and three Coast Guard cutters, as well as an aerial tour of the Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a tall ship that is used to train Coast Guard cadets.



“We are very pleased to present Fleet Week New York in this exciting new format,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Allowing New Yorkers to participate from the comfort of their homes means we can focus on health and safety as our nation continues to heal and fight this invisible enemy.”



The events highlighting the men and women of the sea services will also include: performances by Navy Band Northeast, the USMC Battle Color Detachment and the USCG Silent Drill Team; USN parachute team the Leap Frogs, informational presentations by USN Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, military working dog handlers and USN divers; photo contests; military helicopters, including a USCG search and rescue demonstration and a USN pilot; USMC workouts at home; Memorial Day featurettes, and much more.

