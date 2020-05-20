Fort McCoy Soldiers recognized for work as military family housing mayor, assistant mayor

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim talks with Staff Sgt. Jerod Meyer and Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim talks with Staff Sgt. Jerod Meyer and Master Sgt. Benjamin Thorstad during a recognition ceremony for both Soldiers on May 8, 2020, at the South Post Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Soldiers were recognized for their work as assistant mayor and mayor, respectively, of family housing at the installation. Kim presented Thorstad with a volunteer medal and Meyer with a commander’s coin for excellence. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Benjamin Thorstad with the 86th Training Division and Staff Sgt. Jerod Meyer with the Wisconsin Military Academy were both recognized May 7 for their volunteer work as the mayor and assistant mayor, respectively, for South Post Housing.



The recognition ceremony took place inside the South Post Community Center. Thorstad was presented with the a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal by Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim for giving more than 850 hours of volunteer service as the housing mayor.



According to the description for community service for the award, Thorstad was the South Post Housing mayor throughout the tenures of two garrison commanders and two garrison command sergeants major (CSMs). He provided support to the community by continuing to plan events and activities throughout leadership changes. The majority of his service was conducted without the help provided by an assistant mayor.



Thorstad did a lot for the housing residents, the description states. For example, he assisted in planning a chamber of commerce event for the community with music and food. More than 120 military family members out came to enjoy the event.



Thorstad also planned and led two barbecues per year where each had 20-40 guests, and he hosted and encouraged participation of three community cleanups per year with between five and 15 residents showing up to help at each cleanup.



Thorstad has hosted more than 10 community meetings encouraging families to address military housing and community subjects and render possible solutions to make the community a better place, the description states. Thorstad also hosted the five quarterly town halls with Fort McCoy leadership to provide an opportunity for residents to address military housing concerns and improvements.



Meyer, who has served as assistant housing mayor for less than a year, received a garrison commander personal coin for excellence for his efforts and accomplishment to develop a South Post Housing survey that helped garrison and housing leadership to identify shortfalls and gaps within the current housing regulation, said Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison CSM. The survey also provided input to the inbound garrison commander to consider possible future changes or modifications. This tool was also critical for leaders to make assessments and used as a reference with recommendations.



“Thank you to both of you for the work you did,” Kim said after the presentation. “You served this community well.”



“We appreciate everything you have done,” said Monica Richmond, chief of the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division. “Your support has helped us tremendously.”



Thorstad said he appreciated help from leadership personnel as well.



“I want to thank you all for your support — I couldn’t have done it without you,” he said.



Everyone attending the ceremony, which was fewer than 10 people, practiced required social distancing and related protective measures.



