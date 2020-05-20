New JLTV Course at Fort Hunter Liggett

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) recently completed a project to develop a new training capability to support the Army Reserve’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Operator New Equipment Training (OPNET) course. It is designed to train drivers on the new vehicle and test it on various terrain conditions. The first class at FHL is tentatively scheduled for August 2020.



The JLTV course managers conducted a site visit in December 2019, to determine if the installation could support the course. FHL was deemed to be a viable training site and the course managers provided requirements to the installation. The directorates of Plans, Training Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) and Public Works (DPW) analyzed the training requirements and found a suitable location to build the course. The team also used information and best practices from the existing JLTV course at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Construction of the driving course at FHL began in February 2020.



“It was a great collaboration between the engineers, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), environmental specialists, and Roads & Grounds to support a critical effort,” said Liz Clark, DPW Environmental Division Chief. “The work was completed by the Roads & Grounds crew within the small window of dry weather during the Central California rainy season.”



According to William Duckworth, DPTMS Range Planner, the new rough terrain course has a total of 12 stations requiring the JLTV drivers to maneuver through various driving conditions. Students navigate through fields with rocks, sand bars, pothole-filled roads and trails, narrow alleyways, sloped terrain/trails, and fallen trees/logs. The stations are named the Slide Slope, Angled Log Crawl, Log Crawl, Brake Modulation, Sand Pit, Pot Holes, Rock Garden, Precision Beam, and Precision Alley.



FHL is an ideal place for troop training with its extensive and varied terrain spread over 165,000 acres, and good weather most of the year. DPTMS provides a broad range of support to units such as billeting, a variety of weapons qualification ranges and high-tech simulators. The 63rd Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site (ECS) at FHL will support the OPNET course with trained maintenance personnel and equipment to service the JLTV.



According to the Army Sustainment Command, the JLTV “Family of Vehicles (FoV) is an Army-led, joint-service program designed to replace a portion of each service’s light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets while closing an existing capability gap.” There are two variants of the JLTV FoV – 4-seat Combat Tactical Vehicle (CVT) and the 2-seat (Combat Support Vehicle (CSV) – all designed to provide the warfighter with significantly more protection against multiple threats.



“This is part of the Army and Army Reserve modernization program, and the installations provides the means to make it happen,” said Art Watson, DPTMS Chief Training Division. “Fort Hunter Liggett is looking forward to hosting the new JLTV course and supporting the Defense mission.”



Written by Moira Trevisan, Special Projects Officer



To see a video of the course: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROm04U6F4B4&feature=youtu.be

