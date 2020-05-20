Photo Essay: Fort McCoy prescribed burn team hold early May burn on installation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy, Wis., prescribed burn team member oversees a prescribed burn May 7,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy, Wis., prescribed burn team member oversees a prescribed burn May 7, 2020, along the railroad tracks on South Post at the installation. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A prescribed burn is shown May 7, 2020, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A burn like this is managed by the installation prescribed burn team.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post.



Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential.



