    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy prescribed burn team hold early May burn on installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A prescribed burn is shown May 7, 2020, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    A burn like this is managed by the installation prescribed burn team.

    The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post.

    Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

