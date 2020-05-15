My Brother, My Hero

Every year, on the second week of May, people across the nation come together to pay respect to Police Officers, and honor the ones that have lost their lives. Since 2011, Police Week has held a greater meaning for TSgt Caroline Willingham, Assistant Flight Chief, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron.

“My brother, Russell, was a police officer for the city of Winston Salem, North Carolina”, said Willingham. “He previously worked in the city of Greensboro, the department I work for.”

Willingham, who has worked for the Greensboro Police Department for the past two years, followed in the footsteps of her brother, her hero.

“On July 30th, 2011, my brother was assisting other officers who were pursuing a stolen vehicle,” said Willingham. “We are not sure how, but he lost control of his vehicle and he went down a 30 foot embankment and crashed into a tree. Two other trees came down on his vehicle, pinning him inside. He then sent out a signal zero, which is a distress call.”

Immediately the other officers broke off the chase and went to Russell’s last known location trying to find him.

“He was then able to radio into dispatch his last transmission to let them know that his car had caught fire,” said Willingham. “By the time fire got on scene, his car was fully engulfed in flames and they couldn’t get him out.”

At the age of 16, TSgt Willingham lost one of the most important people in her world, her brother, Russell.

“Russell was the oldest and I am the youngest of four children,” said Willingham. “He and I were probably the closest of all four of us.”

Recalling fond memories of watching the show Cops on T.V. and eating Ramen Noodles together, Caroline vividly remembers her brother dreaming of being a police officer someday.

“I always wanted to be like him, but after losing him I wanted that even more,” said Willingham. “He was always happy and positive. Any good trait you could have in a person, he was all of them.”

Losing someone at such a pivotal age led to hardship for Caroline, but also determination to be more like her big brother.

“In many ways I feel like, when he was killed, the bad switches that flipped in me were everything opposite of what he was,” said Willingham. “I was very quick to anger, anxious, negative, and driven by spite. Slowly I am coming out of that, because I want to be who he was.”

After Russell’s death, Willingham realized that she wanted to do something that matters and has purpose.

“You can’t be a cop in North Carolina until you are 21,” said Willingham. “I wasn’t going to wait around in the meantime, and college just didn’t feel right anymore. That is what drew me to join the Guard.”

Willingham enlisted in the North Carolina Air National Guard in 2012 as a personnelist. She worked in that position for 5 years. During that time period, she really didn’t know if she was meant to pursue law enforcement.

“It is hard when you have a brother that was killed like that,” said Willingham. “I saw what my parents went through and what my family went through and I didn’t necessarily know if I wanted to put them through that again.”

When the opportunity came to cross train into security forces, Willingham knew it was one she wanted to take.

“I wanted to gain experience in security forces before pursuing a civilian police career, said Willingham. “In hindsight, they are very different, but I was hoping to get clarity on if it was something I wanted to do in the civilian sector.”

After returning from Security Forces technical training, she immediately went to the Greensboro Police Academy.

“I am glad that I chose the Air Force, because it gives me my own identity, apart from following in his footsteps,” said Willingham. “Every day back home, I wear the same uniform he wore and same badge he wore and it definitely makes me feel close to him.”

As she continues on in her career, Caroline wishes she could share her experiences with Russell.

“He wasn’t there to pin my badge on,” said Willingham. “He isn’t here to tell me he is proud of me. He was my best friend, he was my hero, and I don’t think I truly realized that till he was gone.”

Since 2011, police week has taken on a greater meaning in the Willingham family.

“Police week to me, is a way to let the community see that we are people too, we get to mourn too,” said Willingham. “It is a way to let other officers to know that they are not alone, to feel appreciated and remember the ones that they have lost.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 07:18 Story ID: 370374 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My Brother, My Hero, by SSgt Alexandria Brun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.