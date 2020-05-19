Big League Chew Sweepstakes Offering Nearly $5,000 in Exchange Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers have a chance to score thousands in Army & Air Force Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers have a chance to score thousands in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards with the Ford Gum Big League Chew Bubble Gum sweepstakes. Through June 30, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three prizes: a $2,500 Exchange gift card, a $1,500 Exchange gift card or a $750 Exchange gift card. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1n6 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Play ball! Military shoppers have a chance to score thousands in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards with the Ford Gum Big League Chew Bubble Gum sweepstakes.



Through June 30, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three prizes: a $2,500 Exchange gift card, a $1,500 Exchange gift card or a $750 Exchange gift card.



“Scoring an Exchange gift card is a home run for our shoppers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is happy to help make that happen for some lucky members of the military community with this sweepstakes.”



For complete rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



