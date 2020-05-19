Memorial ruck march in honor of National Police Week

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Senior Master Sgt. James Thompson, 75th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Senior Master Sgt. James Thompson, 75th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, Capt. Benjamin Doerfler, 75th SFS, Staff Sgt. Jolly, 75th SFS police services, and Lt. Col. Michael Twining, 75th SFS commander, during a memorial ruck march May 15, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Defenders participated in a memorial ruck march to commemorate National Police Week, a long standing tradition that honors law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- National Police Week is dedicated time on the calendar to honor, remember, and celebrate America’s law enforcement each year.



Defenders from the 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base took to the streets May 15 for a memorial ruck march, a long standing tradition that honors law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.



Lt. Col. Michael Twining, 75th SFS commander, said each of the squadron’s Defenders rucked May 15 in remembrance of a fallen law enforcement officer.



“For me, it was Senior Airman Nicholas Alden who gave his life in Frankfurt Germany March 2, 2011,” Twining said. “He, like countless others, selflessly gave his life in defense of others. The ruck is an opportunity for reflection on those sacrifices and a reminder to all who wear a badge, the responsibly each of us hold.”



The squadron’s commemoration of Police Week normally consists of multiple events including a memorial ceremony where the names of the fallen are read, a gathering as a Defender family to eat, community engagement events, golf tournament and the memorial ruck march.



“This year we knew it had to be different. However, it was important to keep the ruck. We had approximately 100 Defenders complete the ruck, all while keeping social distancing guidelines in place. In these times we must look for ways to creatively keep our traditions alive.”



Following the ruck, Defenders shared a barbecue lunch. Later in the afternoon, a second ruck march followed by dinner was held for the squadron’s second shift.



“I could not be more proud of my unit of professional active duty and civilian Airmen,” Twining said. “Our Defenders are so resilient and adaptive. Every day they impress me by their ingenuity and grit, and now in the midst of this pandemic, they haven’t missed a beat and continue to Defend Team Hill.”