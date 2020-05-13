Veterans home nurses aim to provide care even during a COVID crisis

Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | Cheryl Snell is a registered nurse and unit manager of the Intrepid unit at the New...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | Cheryl Snell is a registered nurse and unit manager of the Intrepid unit at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in Paramus, N.J., May 13, 2020. More than 120 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are assisting the Home’s staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. The Home, which is run by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has residents who have served in every war since World War II. The New Jersey National Guard currently has more than 900 Soldiers and Airmen activated to support state and local leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Derek Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

A veterans home is designed to provide expert care and comfort to our nation’s veterans during the twilight years of their life. During a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, it may prove to be difficult to provide the care that veterans have earned and deserve.



For the nurses of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in Paramus N.J., they strive to continue that expert care no matter the circumstances.



Cheryl Snell, a registered nurse and unit manger of the Intrepid unit at the home, ensures that she and her fellow nurses tend to the residents while taking the necessary precautions to stop the further spread of COVID-19.



Snell has worked at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus for over 20 years. She began in 1989 and left in 2005, but came back to the home in 2013 and has been working there ever since. She noticed that the nursing care had became more skilled when she came back to work for the home.



Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, Snell and the other nurses prepared to continue their duties in very different conditions from normal.



“I’ve been a nurse for a long time, so whether it’s the corona virus or whether it’s the flu… we understand the value of PPE, hand washing and protection,” said Snell.



Snell’s experience as a registered nurse and familiarity with the home also proved to be a great asset to the over 100 New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen assisting the home during the crisis.



“All of the Guardsmen have been great,” said Snell. “They’ve been willing to help and willing to do whatever they can. Once we got the idea of how it’s going to go. I think it’s worked well.



With the assistance of the New Jersey National Guard, Snell and the other nurses and staff have the support to continue that expert care for the home’s residents



“To provide services to the veterans is of course very important,” said Snell. “Because of these gentlemen here, we’re able to live a free life.”