Capt. Jason Allenton wins prestigious National Guard Bureau award

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Allenton, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, is awarded the Western Air Defense Sector's 2019 Company Grade Officer of the Year award during the WADS annual awards ceremony Jan. 11, 2020, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Allenton went on to win the Air National Guard's 2019 Outstanding Command and Control Battle Management Operations Air Battle Manager of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Kimberly D. Burke)

A Washington Air National Guardsmen from the Western Air Defense Sector recently won a prestigious award from National Guard Bureau as part of their national annual awards program. Administered by NGB's executive director, the annual awards program evaluates Air National Guardsmen from across the country on duty performance, mission contributions and operational achievements.



Capt. Jason Allenton, a member of the 225th Air Defense Squadron of the Western Air Defense Sector at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was named the ANG's 2019 Outstanding Command and Control Battle Management Operations Air Battle Manager of the Year. Allenton competed against all air battle managers in the Air National Guard and was selected as the number one ABM based on his most recent achievements.



Upon hearing the news of the award, Allenton said, “I might be the one recognized but it’s a team effort.”



One thing that set Allenton apart was that he is the second ever Air National Guardsmen to graduate from the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada. Allenton spent nine challenging weeks learning new concepts in joint integration and employment as well learning how to be an advanced execution instructor. He then brought back and integrated his new found knowledge into the Battle Control Center’s air defense role at the Western Air Defense Sector.



“Captain Allenton is an essential part of our ANG team. As our only US Navy TOPGUN graduate, he provides a very unique perspective regarding Joint Operations and integration,” said Col. Brian Bergren, 225th Air Defense Squadron commander. “He is one of our best instructors and is an extremely driven officer who successfully motivates everyone around him. He has a bright future and the ANG made a wise decision selecting him as the best air battle manager in the Guard.”



Allenton is scheduled to receive his award in August at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. From there he will compete at the Air Force level against all air battle managers Air Force wide.



“These Guardsmen have demonstrated outstanding professionalism and dedication to duty throughout the year and have made significant contributions to the Command & Control Battle Management Operations community,” said Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bergeski, ANG career field manager.



The WADS is staff by active-duty Washington Air National Guardsmen, Royal Canadian Air Force, U.S. Navy liaison officers, and Federal civilians. The unit supports the NORAD integrated warning and attack assessment missions and the USNORTHCOM homeland defense mission. WADS is responsible for air sovereignty and counter-air operations over the Western United States and directs a variety of assets to defend 2.2 million square miles of land and sea west of the Mississippi River.