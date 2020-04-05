From old to new

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Nestled among the northern part of Ramstein, a previously unused administration facility is undergoing a major renovation. Instead of hiring outside contractors, this overhaul is courtesy of the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen.

One of the goals of the project is to provide more workspace for the engineers of the 786th CES. It’s also a chance for their Airmen to witness and participate in different professions within their career field.



“The primary intent is to provide a training opportunity for our Airmen to learn,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Romitti, 786th CES project manager. “They get to try new crafts they wouldn’t usually come across in their typical daily jobs.”



In addition to providing on-the-job training, this renovation also provides a cost-effective modernization of the facility to new construction standards including new floors, walls and electrical systems.



Moreover, this building has remained a part of their squadron for years.



“Many years ago, this workspace was used for our customer service section,” Romitti said. “Now, it’s just an open, empty space with a bunch of old material and no personnel.”



When the project is complete, 34 engineers will work in the new space leaving more room for Airmen who currently occupy another building.



“Right now, they’re in building 407 in a [temporary work space],” Romitti stated. “We can’t wait to get them into a really nice working area. They can’t wait for this project to be done, either.”



A few setbacks put the project on hold, however, Romitti and his crew have made quite a bit of headway and hope to finish soon.



“The progress we’ve made in the past six months have come from a number of reasons,” Romitti said. “First, we increased communication between our team by developing a project group chat which allowed us to share updates, pictures and videos to the entire team. This effort proved especially useful once measures for coronavirus disease 2019 were implemented and everyone was working from separate locations more often. Without a doubt, the biggest boost to the progress was having everyone on board throughout the chain of command. As a result, we were able to coordinate with other base agencies and order material much quicker which helped us put the pieces together faster. When we have the entire team working towards the same goal it’s incredible how much more we can accomplish!”



Even during COVID-19, the 786th CES continues to maintain the base and care for their Airmen. They’re part of what makes this the World’s Best Wing.

