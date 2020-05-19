USS Asheville Changes Command

SANTA RITA, Guam (May 19, 2020) – Cmdr. Thomas Bullock relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Pelstring as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) onboard Naval Base Guam at Konetzni Hall, May 19.



In lieu of COVID-19, the traditional change of command ceremony in front of the crew was not held in order to maintain proper social distancing.



As he turned over command, Pelstring thanked his crew for their work throughout his tour.



"This crew has performed at the top of its game each and every day," said Pelstring. "Your resilience is unmatched. Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to getting Asheville to the front lines and staying there."



Pelstring went on to thank his family for their continued support during his time onboard Asheville.



“I must thank my beautiful, brilliant wife who enabled me to realize my dream of command,” said Pelstring. “She did it while keeping her own business afloat and caring for our amazing little boys, Carter and Elliott, back in Virginia these past three years."



A native of Charleston, South Carolina, Pelstring is scheduled to report to Commander, Submarine Squadron Six in Norfolk, Virginia..



Bullock, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, left a message for his crew as he assumed command of Asheville.



"I am in awe of the remarkable Sailors we have on Asheville, and am truly honored to be your Commanding Officer,” said Bullock. "I look forward to being a part of the continued growth of this crew as one of the premier, forward-deployed warfighting submarines in the world."



Bullock is a graduate of Penn State University and Rutgers University. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s of Science both in Mathematics. He commissioned in 2002 through Officer Candidate School.



Asheville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to CSS-15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit our official CSS-15 website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 04:42 Story ID: 370274 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US Hometown: WOODBRIDGE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Asheville Changes Command, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.