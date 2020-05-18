Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Road paving work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on paving a road in the cantonment area May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The road paving was part of work being done on several roadways over the three-week period at the installation in April and May 2020.

    The construction is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

