Northwest Navy Units Knock Down Barriers by Literally Building Them

Not long ago, the concept of placing physical barriers between people to enhance communication may have seemed counter-intuitive. But that didn’t stop members of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Northwest from building and installing sneeze guards in various facilities across Naval Base Kitsap (NBK).



At the request of NBK’s Fleet and Family Readiness Department, NAVFAC Northwest’s Public Works Department (PWD) Kitsap is manufacturing and fitting clear acrylic plastic, also known as Plexiglas, shields.



"I feel okay coming to work when we use the Plexiglas to maintain safe social distancing because it's safer to have the glass as a barrier whenever we're interacting with the guests,” said Monique Sebastian, a front desk associate at Bremerton Naval Gateway Inns & Suites (NGIS). “Sometimes you can't maintain six feet of distance, but with the barrier in place it makes me feel more comfortable."



NBK Fleet and Family Readiness Director Paul Rosarius made the request for his facilities after speaking with former colleagues in Italy, who said shields were frequently used there to help combat the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, better known as COVID-19.



“Now that there are Plexiglas dividers at grocery stores everywhere in response to COVID-19, they are taken for granted,” said Deputy Public Works Officer Alex Ramos. “Putting them in place is not straightforward, especially on a Navy Installation not originally intended to use them. Many members of our Public Works Department Kitsap team had to come together to determine a solution and then put in the work to actually make it happen. It was a great effort from our team in providing innovative solutions to our supported commands.”



So far, almost 60 sneeze guards have been requested for 29 facilities on base. These are requested through the normal process of a command working with their Facility Management Specialist.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 16:06 Story ID: 370251 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Navy Units Knock Down Barriers by Literally Building Them, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.