Photo Essay: 2020 Spring Views at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

Scenes of Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and more are shown May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.
Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.
The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.
