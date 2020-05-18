Commissaries honor the sacrifices of the fallen by delivering best benefit possible

Courtesy Photo | Commissaries worldwide are observing the sacrifices of fallen service members during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissaries worldwide are observing the sacrifices of fallen service members during Memorial Day while also continuing to support their military communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissaries worldwide are observing the sacrifices of fallen service members during Memorial Day while also continuing to support their military communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“As we serve our military communities during this outbreak we must never forget the men and women in uniform who lost their lives in service to this nation,” said Rear Adm. (retired) Robert J. Bianchi, DOD special assistant for commissary operations. “We honor their memories by always delivering the best commissary benefit possible.



“The legacy of service that echoes from Memorial Day is a constant reminder to our employees that we exist to support our military communities in good times and bad,” he said.



It’s in times of crisis like the COVID-19 outbreak that the sacrifices of the fallen service members honored on Memorial Day resonate even more with our employees, said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka N. O’Neal, senior enlisted advisor to the agency director.



“More than 66 percent of our commissary workforce has a direct connection with the military – military spouses, other family members, reservists, military retirees and other veterans,” O’Neal said. “So for us, Memorial Day is personal; it’s a constant reminder to all of us that our patrons walk in the footsteps of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, and we owe our military communities our best in delivering this benefit to them.”

