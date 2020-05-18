Amherst Native Retires as Army Brig. Gen. after a 40-year Service Career

Helena, Mont. – The Montana National Guard has announced the retirement of Brig. Gen. Jeff Ireland from the Montana Army National Guard at Fort William Henry Harrison, Montana on May 22, 2020.



Ireland served as both an enlisted Soldier and an officer with the Montana Army National Guard for the past 40 years. Eight of which were spent as the Director of Joint Staff and the state’s senior federal official.



Ireland, a native of Amherst, Ohio, began his military career in 1980 when he joined the Montana National Guard while attending college at the University of Montana following his graduation from Marion L. Steel High School in 1979.



Working a full-time job while attending college and maintaining his military training and educational requirements was challenging, especially with a young family, but Ireland said that his hard work and determination paid off.



Ireland received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Montana in 1989 followed by a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College in 2009 and is a joint-qualified officer, fully credentialed to serve as a dual-status commander during any

state or federal activation.



Following a PTSD-related death in 2007, Ireland implemented the Montana Yellow Ribbon Program, designed to better prepare service members and their families for deployments and to help speed readjustments afterward. Ireland also partnered with Montana congressional delegates in helping to mandate the program for all Reserve Components nationwide. His efforts led to the development of a joint suicide prevention and crisis intervention program and an expansion of available behavioral health resources that continue to support the Montana Guard’s 3,400 Soldiers and Airmen today.



“It has been an honor for me to serve my state and country in uniform. What an amazing experience it’s been to be a part of a team whose trained professionals are ready to respond anytime, anywhere and at a moment’s notice to do whatever is necessary to safeguard our states and our nation” Ireland said. “I look forward to joining the ranks of the veterans who have come before me with the hope that my service will pay tribute to theirs as collectively, we must each do our duty to protect the freedoms and security we all enjoy as Americans; regardless of the cost.”



For more than 25 years, Ireland served as a drilling Guardsmen working for state government and private industry, achieving senior vice president status, while concurrently maintaining his training and readiness requirements with the National Guard. Ireland credits his civilian success partly to the experiences and training he received from the Guard.



“Being a traditional Soldier gave me a competitive advantage over my civilian peers,” said Ireland. “The work ethic, discipline and commitment instilled in me by the military were skills I took to my civilian job. And in return, my civilian experience complemented my military career. I would not have been as successful in either career without these combined experiences.”



“General Ireland has served his country and Montana admirably over the course of his 40-year career. His personal and professional contributions have brought credit to the state and the Soldiers and Airmen of the Montana National Guard. His efforts will have a long and lasting positive impact on our organization for years to come," said Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn, Adjutant General for Montana. ”Jeff is an outstanding leader and public servant and he will be missed. I wish him the best in whatever he pursues next."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 13:14 Story ID: 370219 Location: AMHERST, OH, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amherst Native Retires as Army Brig. Gen. after a 40-year Service Career, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.