100th SFS celebrates National Police Week 2020

Defenders from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and the Team Mildenhall community recently celebrated National Police Week 2020, which ran from May 10 to 16.



The celebration included a parade and ruck march around the base by 100th SFS members, a candlelight vigil, and opening and closing ceremonies at RAF Lakenheath, alongside their brothers and sisters from the 48th Security Forces Squadron.



“Honoring those Defenders who’ve come before us, serve with us now and who will serve in the future is a part of the core values we hold close in our unit,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Murray, 100th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation. “It’s such a great privilege to be able to teach my Airmen about those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend Air Force assets all over the globe.”



The commemorative week began in 1962 when U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day.” It is an observance in the U.S. which pays tribute to local, state and federal officers who’ve died or who’ve been disabled in the line of duty.



“Police Week is a distinctive opportunity to ensure our fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great country, are never ever forgotten,” said Chief Master Sgt. Micah Small, 100th SFS manager. “These brave men and women deserve the highest level of admiration and the 100th Security Forces Squadron will definitely continue to ensure we remember them, and their heroic actions each and every day.”



Defenders are the first line of defense of Air Force installations around the globe, but they enjoy taking this week to remember the past, present and future.



“It’s my honor and privilege to serve beside such a phenomenal group of Defenders and I am truly inspired by each and every one of them on a daily basis, but how we’ve come together this week in remembrance of our Fallen Defenders, Law Enforcement Officers, and first responders, provides me with an even greater sense of pride,” said Lt. Col. Alexander D. Vanlear, 100th SFS commander. “I couldn’t imagine leading a better group of outstanding men and women, and I’m honored to celebrate National Police week alongside them.”



USAF Defenders Fallen Since 9/11



• Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, 21, of Riviera Beach, Fla.

• Staff Sgt. Brian McElroy, 28, of San Antonio, Texas

• Technical Sgt. Jason L. Norton, 32, of Miami, Okla.

• Airman 1st Class Leebernard E. Chavis, 21, of Hampton, Va.

• Staff Sgt. John T. Self, 29, of Pontotoc, Miss.

• Airman 1st Class Jason D. Nathan, 22, of Macon, Ga.

• Staff Sgt. Travis Griffin, 28, of Dover, Del.

• 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, 24, of Monroe, Ga.

• Senior Airman Nicholas J. Alden, 25, of Williamston, S.C.

• Staff Sgt. Todd J. Lobraico, Jr., 22, of New Fairfield, Conn.

• Airman 1st Class Kcey E. Ruiz, 21, of McDonough, Ga.

• Senior Airman Nathan C. Sertain, 29, of Pensacola, Fla.

• Technical Sgt. Joseph G. Lemm, 45, of Bronx, N.Y.

• Staff Sgt. Louis M. Bonacasa, 31, of Coram, N.Y.

