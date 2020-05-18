Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron held their annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 15, 2020.
The run is an annual event that is career field-wide for air transportation Airmen and is held at aerial ports around the world during Transportation Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 08:17
|Story ID:
|370183
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Port Dawgs Memorial Run 2020, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT