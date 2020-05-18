Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs Memorial Run 2020

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.18.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron held their annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 15, 2020.

    The run is an annual event that is career field-wide for air transportation Airmen and is held at aerial ports around the world during Transportation Week.

