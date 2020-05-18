Port Dawgs Memorial Run 2020

Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | The 727th Air Mobility Squadron participated in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | The 727th Air Mobility Squadron participated in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 15, 2020. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is an annual event that is career field-wide for air transportation Airmen and is held at aerial ports around the world during Transportation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau) see less | View Image Page