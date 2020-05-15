NC Guardsmen Distribute PPE across NC

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Lucas, assigned to the 1450th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Lucas, assigned to the 1450th Transportation Company, checks a list of equipment while delivering protective equipment to medical facilities at a distribution site in Louisburg, North Carolina, May 15, 2020. More than 900 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated in response to COVID-19 relief efforts to support NC Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and their local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell) see less | View Image Page

The Soldiers brought 432,000 gloves, 44,000 face shields, 45,000 shoe covers, 88,800 procedural masks, and 2800 bottles of hand sanitizer split between the two sites that supported 112 facilities.



The facilities, which are in Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Pitt, Hertford, Person, Granville, Franklin, Vance, and Warren Counties, were each given 14 days worth of supplies.



Phil Leonard with Louisburg Health Care and Rehab was on-site to collect supplies for his employer and said that their stockpile didn’t last very long with everyone needing protective equipment every day.



“During the pandemic, one of our biggest issues has been trying to provide the proper PPE,” Leonard said. “This is really going to help a lot so we can get our inventory up and feel like we can meet the need”



In addition to coordinating with the warehouse to get the equipment to the sites, the North Carolina Guardsmen worked with local Emergency Management staff to unload supplies from a semi-trailer, put together requests based on the needs of the healthcare facilities and load it into their vehicles when they pulled up to the site.



“I think it’s great that the North Carolina National Guard is out here doing this,” Leonard said. “There is a manpower shortage right now throughout the healthcare industry and it’s good to see the North Carolina National Guard activated at home, helping in this local community situation when we need to help so badly.”



1st Lt. Dillon Bobbitt, commander of the 1450th Transportation Company, said he and the Soldiers he is working alongside are happy to show the communities in North Carolina that the Guard is here to protect and serve in any way they can.



“It has been an experience for all of us,” Bobbitt said. “For a lot of the Soldiers, this is their first time activated. What we’re doing now is what every North Carolina National Guard Service Member signed up to do; support our state.”