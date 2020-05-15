NAVSUP BSC Recognized for HR/EEO Community Support Excellence

Courtesy Photo | 190128-N-PX557-0101 STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (Jan. 28, 2019) Juan Nunez, Workforce...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 190128-N-PX557-0101 STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (Jan. 28, 2019) Juan Nunez, Workforce Management team member at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) in Mechanicsburg, Pa., speaks with students during Penn State's College of Information Sciences and Technology Future Forum, January 2019. U.S. Navy photo (Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center’s (BSC) Workforce Management (WFM) team received the Department of the Navy (DON) Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Community Support - Team/Group award, April 24.



The award was part of the 2019 DON HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence, which are designed to recognize teams and individuals whose contributions have resulted in exceptional impact or improvement to the Navy’s HR and EEO community.



Team members Diane Brown, Kevin Davis, Michael Kay, Juan Nunez, and Suzanne Pierce received the award for their development, execution, and sustainment of a new comprehensive information technology (IT) recruitment program that allowed NAVSUP BSC to exceed hiring goals.



“When we evaluate nominees for this category, we are looking for development of new or innovative programs, processes or initiatives that are in support of the HR and EEO community,” stated DON’s HR and EEO Advisory Committee members. “We viewed the recruitment process as a potential best practice that could be replicated across other communities. The [WFM] team was clearly not satisfied with the status quo but took the time to do a complete overhaul of processes and materials, targeted who their partners were, and did an impressive amount of outreach and collaboration to get the NAVSUP name out there.”



The WFM team evaluated turnover trends, resource allocations, and past recruitments to identify and target recruitment effort shortfalls.



Focusing on recruitment efforts in the local and regional IT community, they connected with nearly 350 potential candidates by attending more than 30 external recruiting events including community career fairs, veteran hiring events, and university job fairs.



“Being able to talk with potential employees and answer questions at these events was really valuable,” said Kevin Davis, management analyst, NAVSUP BSC. “It was an opportunity for us to share what the needs of NAVSUP BSC were, what it’s like working for the government, and job duties and requirements.”



In addition to recruiting events, the team established collaborative relationships with the Pennsylvania State University College of Information Sciences and Technology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Institute for Cyber Security, East Stroudsburg University Computer Science Department, and Bloomsburg University Department of Mathematical and Digital Sciences.



These relationships paved the way for selection of 11 students to participate in the DOD Cyber Scholarship Program (CySP), a program that provides scholarships to students in pursuit of cyber-related degrees. In return for scholarships, recipients agree to work for the government after graduation.



“The team’s efforts in recruiting and forming relationships with universities established a pipeline for current and future hiring of top cyber and IT talent that will pay dividends at NAVSUP BSC for years to come,” said Donna Beers, director, business management and comptroller department, NAVSUP BSC.



To aid student’s transition to federal service at NAVSUP BSC, the WFM team also developed a two-day orientation event allowing scholarship recipients to meet with senior leadership and learn more about the mission and culture of NAVSUP BSC and the Navy.



“The success of the inaugural cyber scholarship orientation event and best practice recognition by the National Security Administration sealed the deal for us,” said the DON’s HR and EEO Advisory Committee. “This was a prime example of why we say hiring is a team sport. Success is not solely reliant on HR professionals but takes a village to include our valued partners external to the HR and EEO community.”



The first five full-time CySP graduates, and six college juniors completing their summer internships, are expected to begin work at NAVSUP BSC in June.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, Navy Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC visit, https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.