Photo Essay: Convoy ops at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Humvee driven by a Soldier moves in a convoy along State Highway 21 on April 29, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers were bringing vehicles to Fort McCoy for training operations. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page