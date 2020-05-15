Pa. Air National Guard flyovers scheduled for three cities

Courtesy Photo | The Pennsylvania Air National Guard will present an aircraft flyover in the Pittsburgh...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Pennsylvania Air National Guard will present an aircraft flyover in the Pittsburgh area Tuesday, May 19, as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Air National Guard will present an aircraft flyover in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas Tuesday, May 19, as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.



Airmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing will fly a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130J Super J aircraft in formation over hospitals in three Pennsylvania cities.



Residents can expect to see and hear a formation of two aircraft above Forbes Hospital around 12:18 p.m., then other Pittsburgh area hospitals before reaching UPMC Shadyside around 12:26 p.m. Both aircraft will then head to Johnstown area hospitals between 12:41 and 12:49 p.m. and above Harrisburg area hospitals between 1:08 and 1:18 p.m.



Infographics for each city with specific locations and approximate times are attached to this release.



Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer. This is an opportunity for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to safely salute our fellow Americans who are selflessly supporting our communities during this trying time while conducting necessary training.



Observers are encouraged to maintain social distancing practices while viewing the flyovers.