Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Helping families embrace the new normal

    Helping families embrace the new normal

    Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker | Jeffrey Bright and Mariah Boykin, 86th Medical Operations Squadron Family Advocacy...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.15.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Family Advocacy now uses telephones and video chat to offer services such as individual and couples counseling, new parent support program and a domestic abuse victim advocate hotline. They also offer online classes every Wednesday at 1 p.m., mostly centered on parents and families.

    The most recent Wednesday class was titled Preparing Your Family for Change (COVID-19).The class came about when parents began asking COVID-19-specific questions in other classes.

    People are now living in a world different from the norm, said Jeffrey Bright, 86th MDOS Family Advocacy Program intervention specialist. Many have been thinking things will go back to normal, but wing leadership is shifting the conversation toward creating a new normal. Ramstein is not going back to the normal it used to know. The question for many is: “How do we make change a positive thing?”

    Bright and Mariah Boykin, 86th MDOS Family Advocacy Program intervention specialist, designed and facilitated the COVID-19 parenting class.

    “The goal of the class is to let people know change is not to be feared,” Bright said. “Change can produce a good thing within our individual progress and within families. If we have the skills to be adaptable, change is something that can be exciting and push us beyond what we thought.”

    All 30 spots in the class filled. Parents gathered online for approximately one hour to learn about embracing change and helping children through that process. They covered techniques such as establishing routines, allowing children to be upset when appropriate and communicating with children effectively about this new and unfamiliar environment.

    “I think the class was very informative,” said Angela Hall, a parent and class participant. “Especially with having four children at home and my husband being deployed.”

    Each facilitator spoke through video chat as their slides showed onscreen. Participants had the option to communicate through text or voice chat and were encouraged to ask questions and interact.

    “The biggest thing I learned was that talking to our kids about how they feel, instead of assuming, makes all the difference in the world,” Hall said. “As parents, we think everything comes second nature but in actuality it doesn't.”

    Due to the response to the class, Family Advocacy is likely to offer it again within the next two months. They are also designing other family-focused classes for the coming weeks.

    One of the constructive elements that has resulted from adapting to the COVID-19 environment is the classes being able to reach a broader audience. They have reached as far as Morón Air Base, Spain, and Family Advocacy is learning from that experience.

    To find out more about what Family Advocacy offers and to see the latest about upcoming classes, find the Ramstein Family Advocacy Program on Facebook.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.15.2020 05:27
    Story ID: 370047
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping families embrace the new normal, by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    families
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    adapt
    USAFE
    parents
    DoD
    change
    resiliency
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    children
    family
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    class
    air power
    parenting
    86th Medical Group
    new normal
    86 AW
    Family Advocacy
    online class
    adaptability
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86th MDG
    86th Medical Operations Squadron
    86th MDOS
    World’s Best Wing
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID
    COVID19EUCOM
    coronavirus disease 2019
    physical distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT