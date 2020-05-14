Edwards AFB conducts flyover for front-line health care workers

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | A B-52 Stratofortress from the 412th Test Wing out of Edwards Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | A B-52 Stratofortress from the 412th Test Wing out of Edwards Air Force Base, California, flies over the Antelope Valley communities of Lancaster and Palmdale in northern Los Angeles County, May 14. The flyover is in honor of, and to show gratitude to the front-line health care workers helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the Antelope Valley, also referred to as the Aerospace Valley. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

A B52 Stratofortress from the 412th Test Wing conducted a flyover for the local Aerospace Valley community, May 14.



The flyover was in honor of, and to show gratitude to the front-line health care workers helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The flyover is our way of showing our gratitude to health care workers, first responders, and others on the frontlines in our combined fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Matthew Higer, commander, 412th Test Wing. “We wish everyone to stay safe and healthy during these times, and for those that are affected, a speedy recovery.”



The flyover utilized excess flight time on one of the Wing’s mission essential sorties flew over the Lancaster City Hall and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station on Lancaster Blvd., Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale City Hall and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station, and Palmdale Regional Medical Center before returning to Edwards.



Residents in those areas were able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes while health care workers were able to watch the plane from their work place.