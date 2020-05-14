New Mexico Air National Guard Unit Command Centers Support Joint Task Force Mission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Unit Command Centers for the 150th Special Operations Wing and the 210th RED HORSE Squadron have been working to coordinate over 200 Airmen in support of the New Mexico Joint Task Force state mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Because of the lack of resources and supplies in many regions of New Mexico, Airmen and Soldiers have volunteered to help support these areas.



This support starts at the Unit Command Center. They coordinate and assign Guard members to locations where they can do the most good.

“On Monday we sent a delivery of personal protective equipment to Gallup, New Mexico, for the locals to have to protect themselves, as well as tanking a 6000-gallon water tanker to the Oñate Chapter House to deliver water to the people up there,” said Master Sgt. Jason Proctor from the 210th RED HORSE Squadron.



The 210th RED HORSE Squadron Unit Command Center is overseeing 70 individuals, all on orders, who have completed over 10 missions in less than two weeks to support New Mexico during the pandemic. “When we are not on missions, we are still training and keeping current on our readiness,” said Proctor.



One of the main responsibilities of the 150th Special Operations Wing Unit Command Center is to maintain accountability of guardsmen on orders. “In under 10 hours from when we were notified, we got orders cut and ready for over 54 Airmen so that they can electronically certify them and get paid on time while still supporting the mission,” said Tech Sgt. Sharon Westerhold.



The 150th Special Operations Wing Unit Command Center is supporting Airmen in both large and small ways. This makes it as easier for the Airmen to focus on the mission and support the state of New Mexico during a very challenging time.



New Mexico Air and Army National Guard members continue working hard and long hours to help those in need.

