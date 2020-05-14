New MILITARY STAR Applicants Can Save an Extra 15% May 14-28

Courtesy Photo | From May 14 through May 28, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From May 14 through May 28, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will receive 15% off all purchases made the first day instead of the 10% discount regularly offered. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1mJ see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military families can save an extra 15% at their exchange by signing up for a new MILITARY STAR® account.



From May 14 through May 28, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will receive 15% off all purchases made the first day instead of the 10% discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“MILITARY STAR continues to be there for the military community, offering discounts and generous terms,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Now’s a great time to get extra savings by signing up for a card.”



Cardholders receive two points for every dollar spent with MILITARY STAR and automatically earn a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Current cardholders who are facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can email MilitaryStar@aafes.com for assistance.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



