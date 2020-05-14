Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM selects SSI first sergeant for Diversity/Inclusion Recognition

    First Sgt. Monica Salamiiyile is the CASCOM Diversity and Inclusion Recognition award

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (May 14, 2020) -- A Soldier Support Institute noncom has earned honors as the CASCOM Diversity and Inclusion Recognition award recipient for the 2nd quarter, FY20.

    First Sgt. Monica Salamiiyile, senior enlisted leader of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Adjutant General Battalion, Fort Jackson, S.C., is a human resources specialist. She has been a first sergeant for more than a year.

    “I am excited,” said the 20-year Soldier, noting the honor is a validation of her efforts. “Winning the award made me feel that I’m doing the right thing.”

    The CASCOM DIR award highlights the work of those making significant and positive impacts on the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program of their organizations.

    Salamiiyile, according to Capt. David C. Conrads, has consistently promoted the merits of equal opportunity and fair treatment amongst Soldiers in her unit since arriving.

    “First Sgt. Salamiiyile constantly brings awareness to both the EO and SHARP programs,” the company commander wrote in his nomination letter. “She has established a trust within the organization through fair treatment with subordinates and peers alike, which allows Soldiers to address both professional and personal issues with her.”

    Salamiiyile also has grown her influence through venues such as the company’s Leader’s Forum, a monthly training event that helps Soldiers “grow professionally, challenge stereotypes and build strong relationships across the formation,” wrote Conrads.

    In addition to her work in the SHARP arena, Salamiiyile has impacted those in the civilian community. Among those efforts, she has organized volunteers for a food drives, according to her nomination.

    Salamiiyile’s parents both served in the Nigerian military. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 26 and decided to shortly thereafter follow their lead of volunteering for military service.

