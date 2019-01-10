Red Cross volunteers bolster 92nd MDG

Team Fairchild’s 92nd Medical Group has partnered with the American Red Cross to improve processes within the base clinic in order to ensure that all dependents receive care and that Airmen are mission ready.



Red Cross volunteers are solicited to provide support to areas of the clinic that could use additional manning, such as the Pharmacy and Family Health areas, freeing medical staff to focus on mission-essential duties.



Capt. Aurea Seefong, Education and Training flight officer, preformed a needs assessment survey early in the year to understand which areas of the MDG could benefit from additional community volunteer support.



“We recently just did our first needs assessment,” said Seefong. “We had them fill out that form saying whether or not they felt they needed a volunteer and if so, where they needed the volunteer to be along with a schedule.”



MDG representatives approached the Red Cross, assessment results in-hand, and requested several volunteers with specific skills for assistance. A call went out to the volunteer community for qualified individuals and several Spokane-area residents stepped forward to support the clinic.



“The Red Cross will help immensely with our clinic productivity,” Seefong said. “If we can get nurses, providers, dentists and doctors to provide their services as volunteers, we will save the Air Force immense amounts of money versus having to contract those positions.”



The Air Force has an established relationship with Red Cross volunteers for medical support and allows community members the chance to work with and support Team Fairchild’s mission.



“It can definitely benefit military members, their families, veterans, and those who are volunteering,” said Beth Conant, American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces intern. “Every time you’re giving, you’re helping yourself.”



The Air Force is more than just Airmen in uniforms—it’s comprised of families and Veterans, allied and local community partners. By incorporating clinic volunteers, Fairchild and the Spokane community grows stronger together by allowing for superior support.

