NUWC Division Newport releases 2019 Annual Overview

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Strategic Planning Office and Public Affairs Office has released the command’s 2019 Annual Overview. It is available for viewing at: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/AnnualOverview2019.pdf



The document reviews 2019’s events and accomplishments and provides a glimpse at what work life looks like at Division Newport. The Annual Overview also provides business metrics, economic impact data, and highlights the importance of the work that Division Newport does and the people who make up the command.



An opening message from Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Coughlin and Technical Director Ron Vien states: “It was an eventful year but in the end, our success is due to our amazing workforce. Their hard work, ingenuity and dedication are the backbone of our fleet. In these pages, we have highlighted some great photos of the Division Newport team at work, Expanding the Advantage, and living up to our 150th Anniversary theme of Undersea Superiority: Yesterday … Today and Tomorrow!”



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

