WSSS “kicks it” with social distancing

Members of the 377th Weapon Systems Security Squadron hosted a footgolf tournament at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 12, 2020.



The purpose of the event was to give Airmen a chance to congregate, exercise, and build rapport, all while practicing social distancing.



“We are getting the mission done, but we can’t get the mission done without the people, and, as leaders, we are here for the people, so that’s why we are here today,” said 1st Lt. Kasper Gibes, 377th WSSS flight commander. “You have to think about these Airmen. They are providing security day and night, so we have to keep them motivated and push them forward so they don’t lose morale. Events like these show them fun and R&R from a normal day’s work.”



More than 60 Airmen from the WSSS participated in the event. Footgolf is a sport in which players kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. The name combines football and golf, but aligns more with golf.



“It was cool to get out and do something new, especially since we have been under these restrictions that has made life boring,” said Airman 1st Class Dayquan Woodard, 377th WSSS response force leader. “Feels good to know they care about us. They don’t have to care this much, but they do, and it makes me want to do more for them.”



Not only did the event give Airmen a chance to get out, exercise and decompress, it also gave 377th WSSS leadership the opportunity to see their Airmen and interact with them outside of the normal work environment.



“The military I joined is a family community,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Chamberlin, 377th WSSS commander. “If you’re not holding events for them you are missing the mark. These Airmen leave their homes and family to be a part of something, they just don’t want a J-O-B,” “They want to feel like they are a part of a community. How we do that is through events and make them feel important, because they are.”



According to Chamberlin, golf is one of the few sports that can still be played despite social distancing; but because most young Airmen don’t golf, footgolf was selected as an alternative. In order to conduct the event and remain safe participants wore masks and gloves during the morning rules brief and continued to practice social distancing throughout the event.



The 377th WSSS would like to make footgolf an annual event and thanked everyone who made the inaugural event a success.



“We have to thank the Force Support Squadron. They have been phenomenal; from allowing us to conduct this event, to buying soccer balls, Cappy the club manager for having the idea, and the United Fund for getting this paid for,” said Chamberlin. “They provided us with the opportunity to bring the Airmen out here and release some stress.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2020 Story ID: 369881 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US