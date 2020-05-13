Charleston Reservists take part in flyover saluting healthcare workers, first responders

Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Joint Base Charleston’s 437th and 315th Airlift Wings will salute local medical professionals and first responders during a flyover Friday, 15 May, departing Joint Base Charleston around 11:00 a.m.
The aircraft will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, MUSC, Roper Hospital, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center. This flyover has been closely coordinated with city and state officials as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. Protecting our national security has taken a new shape, and Joint Base Charleston is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.
This engagement is being conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.
“We are proud of the incredible sacrifice our South Carolina heroes have made working on the frontlines to keep our community safe from COVID-19,” said Col. Clint ZumBrunnen, commander of the 437th Airlift Wing. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you.’ Look up on Friday morning and know your Joint Base Charleston team is honored to serve alongside you.”
Joint Base Charleston is asking anyone who gets video or photos of the C-17s flying overhead to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover and #FlyoverFriday.
05.13.2020
|05.13.2020 10:01
|369871
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
