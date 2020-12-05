NMRTC-CC to begin infrared thermometers use in entry screening

Photo By Dale Davis | LSSN Ryan Welch uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of HM1 Sherwin...... read more read more Photo By Dale Davis | LSSN Ryan Welch uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of HM1 Sherwin Lagua as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s entry screening process. Entry screening is just one of the measures put in place to help ensure the safety of service members, staff and patients at NMRTC-CC during the COVID-19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

As Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional health protection measures are being implemented to help mitigate the spread of the virus, and to preserve the health and well-being of all patients and staff.

Beginning May 13, medical staff at NMRTC Corpus Christi will be implementing the use of infrared thermometers to screen all persons entering the facility.

The infrared thermometers will be used as part of the clinic’s entry screening process put in place to help ensure the safety of all patients, staff and other personnel who enter the clinic.

All staff, patients and persons doing business within NMRTC Corpus Christi must access the building through the screening area.

Those who are seeking evaluation for flu-like illness or potential COVID-19 infection will be screened and, if needed, escorted to a designated area where they will be triaged and evaluated by a licensed provider.

During the triage process, the providers will determine if further evaluation and testing is needed, or if patients can proceed home for self-observation. The screening process allows medical staff to determine the right course of care for patients.

The NMRTC Corpus Christi team remains dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality healthcare to our beneficiaries, and these measures have been put in place to help ensure the safety of our service members, our staff and our patients.