Self-sufficient Goodfellow 3D prints for base, community

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 312th Training Squadron’s Special Instruments Training course instructors continue their mission to supply 3D printed prototypes of face shields and reusable plastic face mask shells with interchangeable filters across the base and local community.



“We’ve distributed face shields to all Military Training Leaders under the 17th Training Wing, including the MTLs stationed at Presidio of Monterey,” said Master Sgt. Manuel Campo, 312th TRS SPINSTRA flight chief. “We supported the dental clinic as well with face shields, and worked with their staff on a sanitation plan for the mask shells.”



Since the mask components are not medical grade, the SPINSTRA team has innovated to meet the medical standard.



“Tech. Sgt. Tracy Gibbs and myself are currently developing an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) device for the 17th Medical Group to disinfect the shelf parts of the masks,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bahr, 312th TRS SPINSTRA instructor.



With over 520 ear savers and 77 mask components distributed across Goodfellow and geographically separated 517th Training Squadron in the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., the 312th TRS drove to help even beyond Goodfellow.



“We will continue to monitor and meet any needs we have the ability to help with,” said Bahr. “We have also been printing mask straps and ear savers for the base and local community with over 500 distributed.”

