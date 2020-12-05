Training Support Center Names Top Sailors of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 11, 2020) Training Support Center Great Lakes Commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 11, 2020) Training Support Center Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer presents Navy Military Training Instructor Quartermaster 1st Class Cheyann Jones with the Instructor Of the Quarter award May 11. (U.S. Navy photo by MNSA Robert Willis/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (May 11, 2020) — Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes announced 2nd Quarter Instructors of the Quarter and Sailors of the Quarter May 11.



TSC Command Master Chief Randy Reid said the boards were highly competitive for the Navy military training instructors (NMTI), reflecting the high quality and commitment to excellence demonstrated at the command.



"Chief Johnston and Petty Officers Jones, Duran, Claro and Hunglemann have shown outstanding leadership and dedication, traits we highly value in our Sailors," Reid said. "The Sailor and Instructor of the Quarter program exists for that reason; to honor those who go above and beyond. All awardees epitomize our Navy's core values, and are outstanding representatives of TSC Great Lakes."



Senior Enlisted Instructor of the Quarter, NMTI Chief Personnel Specialist Brigitte Johnston instructed 36 hours of Naval Education and Training Command General Skills Training, LifeSkills curriculum to 30 new-accession Sailors, ensuring her Sailors were well-prepared for the fleet. She also taught 36 hours of active intervention training, ensuring all students had the skills to detect potentially violent or abusive behavior, and how to prevent, or respond to, these behaviors.



Additionally, as Master Training Specialist (MTS) Program Coordinator and Command Instructor Evaluation Team Lead, Johnston evaluated, guided, and mentored eight staff members, leading to six NMTI qualifications and nine MTS qualifications.



Instructor of the Quarter, NMTI Quartermaster 1st Class Cheyann Jones conducted 20 hours of mentorship on MTS qualifications, resulting in five staff members obtaining their MTS qualification. As a Command Instruction Evaluator Team member, she evaluated 13 Sailors, resulting in their qualifications as NMTIs.



Jones also facilitated four active intervention classes and 32 hours of Navy military training for 876 new-accession Sailors, improving and sharpening their sexual assault awareness and decision making skills.

Junior Instructor of the Quarter, NMTI Operations Specialist 2nd Class Iracema Duran provided training and mentorship to more than 1,560 apprentice-level Sailors, ensuring they were prepared for service in the fleet. As a qualified MTS, she chaired three boards, resulting in 100% qualification.



As a member of the Command Instructor Evaluation Team, she performed four instructor evaluations, reinforcing instructor proficiency within the command.



Sailor of the Quarter, NMTI Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Equipment 1st Class Carlouie Claro consistently performed his duties while supervising four staff members in the “Sailorization” of 176 apprentice-level Sailors. His steadfast dedication and mentorship resulted in his staff earning a meritorious advancement to first class petty officer, Junior Sailor of the Year, and Junior Instructor of the Quarter awards.



Claro, as one of the Lead Assistant Command Fitness Leaders, facilitated 39 command-wide physical training sessions, and led 40-hours of student mandatory physical trainings, promoting unit health and readiness.



Additionally, as an Intervention Facilitator, he provided training to 152 Sailors in support of the Navy’s fight against sexual assault.



Junior Sailor of the Quarter, NMTI Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Hunglemann mentored 556 apprentice-level Sailors on both professional and personal development. His efforts contributed to students learning first-hand the meaning of teamwork, dedication to duty, and attention to detail. He also led more than 18 hours of Petty Officer Indoctrination Training, empowering new petty officers in leadership roles.



Additionally, as an Intervention Training Facilitator, Hunglemann provided guidance on sexual assault Prevention and response policies, and resources available to Sailors.