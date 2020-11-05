NRD New England Sailor of the Week: HM1 Wilfred Soto

NRD New England Sailor of the Week: HM1 Soto, attached to NRS Hartford CT



Hometown:

Bridgeport, CT



How long have you been in the Navy:

I served in the Navy for ten years and in the military since 2003, starting my career with the Air Force as a Security Forces member.



What commands have you served:

I started my career in 45th Security Forces from 2004 to 2007, then went to the 103RD Security Forces in East Granby from 2007 to 2010. January 2010, is when I joined the U.S. Navy going to RTC and on to FMTB of that same year in June, which was field medical training battalion to be 8404, FMF Corpsman. My first naval duty station was in Groton naval substation here in Connecticut. While in Groton, I went on an IA with the Marine Wing Support Squadron our of Buford South Carolina,273. I went to Afghanistan in 2011. We were Helmand Province. From there, I finish my time, and Groton and in 2014 went on to Fort Sam Houston, where I went to school to become a biomedical technician at METC. Then a follow on duty station was Naval Hospital Japan in Yokosuka as a biomedical technician. From Japan, I traveled extensively to South Korea to do medical maintenance over at our clinic down in San Jose. So, I've traveled to South Korea and Diego Garcia. I worked with the CDC for a month as a lab technician with their equipment down in Cambodia. Pretty much went all over Japan as a biomedical technician. In 2017 I came to NRD New England on HUMS orders before getting my recruiting orders.



Why did you choose the Navy:

I was a cop while in the Air Force, and when initially getting out, there was a big recession that hit. I tried going into law enforcement, but it was hard times. Hardly anybody was hiring, and while going to school, I decided what's the best career path I can use and avoid being in this same predicament and without trying to reinvent myself. I was working at a hospital in St. Vincent's Medical Center as a security guard and felt the medical field was the right fit. The Air Force told me I would be a cop again, so I talked to the Navy, retook my ASVAB, qualified corpsman, and that's what made the difference.



What has the Navy done for you:

The Navy has opened my eyes to life and having a purpose. The Navy provides the resources for achieving personal goals and success.



What motivates you:

My drive is remembering where I come from. We all come from different walks of life, but my grandmother raised me with 11 of us in a two-bedroom apartment. In that sense, I want to give my children what was what seemed to be a far reach for me. The Navy has given me that opportunity to reach it.



What are your goals:

It is being able to retire. That's one of the biggest goals, especially coming from where I come from here in Bridgeport. That little bit of security for my future, in the sense of that little cushion, so that I can continue to provide and then move on.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.11.2020 19:21 Story ID: 369760 Location: BRIDGEPORT, CT, US Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRD New England Sailor of the Week: HM1 Wilfred Soto, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.