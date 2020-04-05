Future ARMY linguists arrive via sanitized transport

The first batch of incoming students arrived this weekend from Ft. Leonard Wood via sanitized transportation. It was a group of 49 Army service members who, in the afternoon, landed at the Monterey Peninsula Airport, where a team from DLI was waiting with transportation.



Once arrivals deboarded, two sanitized busses and several vans transported the students directly to the Presidio of Monterey.



Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Mr. Joseph Kuykendall, explains

that it was a complex undertaking.



All new arrivals have been declared infection-free prior to departing

their basic training station, so they will not need to spend two weeks

in quarantine – which is mainly standard practice for arriving students who are

not transported in the so-called sanitized bubble.



The Army continues to do its training mission, leveraging safe, sanitized transportation, ensuring there is no risk of transmitting COVID-19.



Air Force, Navy, and Marines have similar transportation systems in place to ensure their Service Members coming to DLI are COVID clear.

