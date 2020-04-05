Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future ARMY linguists arrive via sanitized transport

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Story by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The first batch of incoming students arrived this weekend from Ft. Leonard Wood via sanitized transportation. It was a group of 49 Army service members who, in the afternoon, landed at the Monterey Peninsula Airport, where a team from DLI was waiting with transportation.

    Once arrivals deboarded, two sanitized busses and several vans transported the students directly to the Presidio of Monterey.

    Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Mr. Joseph Kuykendall, explains
    that it was a complex undertaking.

    All new arrivals have been declared infection-free prior to departing
    their basic training station, so they will not need to spend two weeks
    in quarantine – which is mainly standard practice for arriving students who are
    not transported in the so-called sanitized bubble.

    The Army continues to do its training mission, leveraging safe, sanitized transportation, ensuring there is no risk of transmitting COVID-19.

    Air Force, Navy, and Marines have similar transportation systems in place to ensure their Service Members coming to DLI are COVID clear.

