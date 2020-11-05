605th Test & Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Carly Sims assumed command of the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron (605 TES) from Lt. Col. Barbara Ziska during a virtual change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 8th, 2020. Colonel Francisco Gallei, commander of the 505th Test & Training Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida, presided over the live streamed ceremony.



As the new commander, Lt. Col. Sims will lead the 148-member squadron responsible for conducting operational test, including cybersecurity assessments, as well as tactics development and evaluation of upgrades to systems. The 605 TES conducts Operational Test & Evaluation of command and control intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C2ISR) systems including Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS), air and space operations center (AOC), tactical air control party (TACP), control and reporting centers (CRC), air defense sectors, National Capital Region – integrated air defense system (NCR-IADS), distributed common ground station (DCGS), nuclear command, control and communications (NC3), Common Mission Control Center (CMCC) and other systems for the joint warfighter. The squadron develops and evaluates tactics to optimize the combat effectiveness of C2ISR systems. Additionally, the 605 TES provides support for developmental testing and various other Major Command (MAJCOM) and joint special projects.



Sims’ previous assignment was as the director of operations of the 605 TES, Hurlburt Field, Fla. As the director of operations, she led 148 personnel in the planning, execution, and reporting of operational tests on the AWACS, JSTARS, CRC, AOC, TACP, NC3 and DCGS weapon systems. Sims coordinated $11M in annual testing for 39 C2ISR programs worth over $4B with Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), MAJCOMs, Headquarters Air Force (HAF) and Special Programs Office (SPO) and certified warfighter requirements are translated into operationally representative, far-reaching & complex test events. Additionally, she supervised squadron scheduling, training, standardization and combat readiness programs and represented the commander in her absence.



“With the superior experience and dedication I’ve seen from the 605 TES in the last year, there is no doubt in my mind that the Airmen of the 605th will continue to lead the way in the development of new and innovative test concepts that ultimately ensure timely, accurate, and relevant information is given to the decision makers and the warfighters,” said Lt. Col. Carly Sims, commander of the 605th Test & Evaluation Squadron. “I am truly humbled by this opportunity to serve you.”



Ziska is moving to 505th Test and Training Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida, to be the deputy commander.



The 605 TES is a composite squadron located at Hurlburt Field with three detachments and one operating location, and a subordinate unit of the 505th Command and Control Wing on Hurlburt Field, Fla.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.11.2020 11:46 Story ID: 369683 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 605th Test & Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.