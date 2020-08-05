NSA Naples Holds Food Drive for Local Italian Community

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Religious Ministries Department conducted a food drive to help provide much needed assistance to members of the local Italian community.



While Italy has moved into the second phase of its response to COVID-19, many of its citizens are still feeling the financial strain caused by the pandemic. For many local Italians this has made it difficult to provide many necessities for their households. The donations made by NSA Naples community members to this food drive are ensuring those currently struggling will not have to go without.



“It's important because so many people don't have basic things, like food, and their struggle has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary shut-down,” said U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. William Hall, one of the NSA Naples Chaplains. “People truly don't have enough to eat, and these donations literally help put food on tables.”



The food drive began mid-April with boxes being placed at the base commissary offering the entire NSA Naples community a chance to support the cause. The community came through donating 11 full boxes of canned goods and other non-perishable food items. Hall said the donations will have a very significant impact on those who receive them.



“From families simply having a bit less to worry about for the coming week, to children actually eating today when they would not have had any food, NSA Naples made a real difference here, and I want to say thank you,” Hall said.



The food was picked up and delivered to the Civil Protection Agency of Afragola, May 5, 2020. The donations were then distributed to non-profit associations around the area.



“I sincerely thank the American sisters and brothers for the solidarity and attention that has been given for a long time,” said Suor Corrada, a nun from the community of San Giuseppe in Afragola. “We appreciate the love and support they have shown our community and our children, especially during this difficult time.”



Chaplain Hall says he believes this kind of community relation event builds trust and shows our host nation how much the NSA Naples community truly cares. He credits the success of the food drive to the dedicated and motivated team of Religious Programs Specialists (RP) assigned to NSA Naples. Hall gave special credit to the junior Sailors on their team, Seaman Tristan Lucas and Seaman Recruit Louis Ortiz, who led the event and made it happen.



“It takes organizational skill, motivation, and commitment, which is exactly what our Chapel RPs showed and demonstrated,” Hall said. “From designing and posting the signs, to checking the carts and collecting the donations, I can say our RPs absolutely impressed us all. Great job to them.”



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.08.2020 14:46 Story ID: 369577 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Holds Food Drive for Local Italian Community, by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.