Veterans Memorial Golf Course Opens with COVID-19 Guidelines

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 7, 2020) – Great Lakes Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) reopened Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course to the public as updated COVID-19 guidelines are released.

“During the state of Illinois’ lockdown, we had remained closed,” said Adam Anderson, general manager and head professional at Veterans Memorial. “When the governor released his guidance on opening a golf course, that’s when we started to get to work as we were in lockstep with the state. Once we knew that we could open, it was all about how can we make tee times and get people checked in safely”

The 18-hole course is currently running with particular guidelines as they host nearly 130 players daily. Golfers are required to schedule a tee time prior to arrival as no walk-ins are being permitted. No equipment is being rented out by the course with the exception of the golf carts which are available to those 65 and older or with a recorded disability and are single rider only. These carts are then washed after every use to ensure personal healthy and safety.

Additionally, practice areas are closed off to avoid congregation, said Anderson. Social distancing and face masks are required on the course. Several other adjustments have been made to limit common touch points like trash cans, cups, flag sticks, tee markers, and on-course water. However, this doesn’t deter golfers from coming out to play a round.

“I think [reopening the course] was wonderful,” said Ron Ipjian, a golfer at Veterans Memorial. “What we like about here is the fact that we can play [with four players]. Once you get over the masks and all of that stuff, there’s a certain amount of normalcy.”

For players looking to enjoy lunch on the course, Buckley’s Restaurant is still open for carryout to those playing golf only. Food can be ordered at the ninth tee box, paid for at a safe kiosk, and picked up on the way to the tenth hole. Anderson states that there is no food ordering before or after that round to prevent congregation and unexpected traffic.

“The two main things we’re were trying to do is provide the wonderful game of golf to our Sailors, retirees, and civilians and make it safe for everyone,” said Anderson. “I think we’ve done a great job of doing that so far.”

Looking forward, the course hopes for the best as the state unveils its five-step plan to reopen.

“Eventually, we hope to be at full strength but it is going to be a slow process to that,” said Anderson. “We’re not going to jump in and be full service one day. I think it’s going to be a gradual increase of services once we know that it can be done safely and we know that our staffing can handle a lager crowd and more areas being open.”

For more information about Veterans Memorial Golf Course and MWR, visit www.navymwrgreatlakes.com.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

