Task Force Spartan celebrates Asian Pacific Islander heritage

May 1 marks the beginning of Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Sgt. Johnny Han from the 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, made sure people on Camp Arifjan remembered it.

To begin the month of remembrance, Han organized a cake cutting ceremony, which presented photos of some of the first Asian/Pacific Soldiers in World War II.

Staff Sgt Suzana Usami, a Soldier of Japanese-Brazillian descent, cut the cake.

"Today is a great day to commemorate these World War II veterans," said Han. "[The Soldier on the cake] is one of the first 50 Filipinos to join the U.S. Military."

The First Filipino Infantry Regiment was activated in 1942 under the California National Guard and first deployed to New Guinea in 1944. The following year, they deployed to the Philippines, where they first saw combat.

Han believes that it is vital to hold these observances, to work towards a better future, and honor what has come before.

"I think it's important that we remember today," said Han. "The saying we have is 'honor the past to secure the future.' I think it's really important for the Soldiers to see what people of Asian-American and Pacific heritage have done for the United States."

Han is also an equal opportunity advisor for Task Force Spartan. He sees the monthly observances as an opportunity to educate Soldiers against stereotypes and encourage acceptance within the service.

"I feel this on a personal level because I want to make sure that there's no stereotypes anymore for Asian-Americans, [and] Pacific Islanders. We're just individuals trying to serve in the military, and we're proud of what we do." Han said.

Throughout the month, Task Force Spartan will continue to recognize Asian/Pacific Island-American Soldiers, and work to promote an environment of respect and remembrance.

"I believe, you do not have to change who you are, but respect the culture and do the best in everything you can," said Han.

