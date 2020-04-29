RT students complete clinical training at METC

Photo By Lisa Braun | Sgt. Jasmin Fabre, a phase 2 student and Miguel Calvillo, a phase 2 Instructor in the...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Braun | Sgt. Jasmin Fabre, a phase 2 student and Miguel Calvillo, a phase 2 Instructor in the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) Respiratory Therapist program, review a "patient's" medical information before deciding on a next course of action. As Fabre and her classmates were completing the clinical portion of their training, the national COVID-19 response compelled medical facilities to postpone non-invasive and non-urgent procedures which impacted their ability to finish their clinical rotations. The class returned to the METC phase 1 training site to complete the remainder of their clinical rotations in a simulated environment and are on track to graduate May 7. see less | View Image Page

Respiratory therapists the world over have been called to the frontlines in the battle against the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. Preparing to join the fight are 27 military respiratory therapist students in class 19-015 who graduate training on May 7.



The Army/Navy consolidated Respiratory Therapist (RT) program teaches students the skills necessary to function as competent respiratory therapists in critical care areas. The 32-week program is divided into two phases of training.



The first 16-week phase is the didactic portion conducted in the classroom and simulation laboratories at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Training involves classroom instruction and hands-on practice in the program’s mock intensive care units (ICU) that utilize realistic, hi-fidelity manikins that simulate ICU patients. The manikins can be programmed to present a variety of vital signs and symptoms, as well as talk, cough, and make other sounds.



Phase 2 is the clinical training at the Brook Army Medical Center (BAMC) where students apply their classroom and lab training in a variety of supervised clinical settings that involve hands-on patient contact. Students rotate between different departments to gain more in-depth experience and knowledge of respiratory issues, to include hospital wards, intensive care units, pulmonary function laboratory, pulmonary rehabilitation, and sleep laboratory.



It was toward the end of phase 2 clinical training for RT class 19-015 that medical facilities began to postpone non-invasive and non-urgent procedures in support of the national COVID-19 response. Many departments in the students’ clinical rotations at BAMC were either reducing or no longer seeing patients.



The new policy created a dilemma for the students who needed to complete their clinical rotations to graduate.



Like many educators who were compelled to think outside the box as schools began closing, the RT clinical instructors sought to create a workaround to this unique situation.



“The instructors wanted to ensure that training didn't cease during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Staff Sgt. Joshua Dixon, non-commissioned officer in charge of RT phase 2 clinical training.



So, they came up with a plan. The students would return to METC to complete their clinical portion in the simulated ICU labs.



“With the reduced capabilities and to ensure the safety of our students, we chose to utilize the phase 1 mock ICUs at METC in order to test the students’ abilities as newly trained RTs.”



Dixon explained that to comply with social distancing guidelines, the class was split into smaller groups and each student assigned a specific time to conduct the simulation training. Eight labs, or stations, were set up, each with a different scenario and staffed by the phase 2 clinical training instructor who normally teaches that scenario. One student was assigned to each of the stations and had 10 minutes to work the scenario. When time was up the students rotated to the next station. It took 80 minutes to complete all the scenarios.



During the rotation students were expected to trouble shoot a ventilator, assess a trauma patient, participate in a code blue emergency, attend a mock pre-term neonatal delivery and resuscitate the newborn, assist with a bedside bronchoscopy, intubation and extubation of a patient, and perform a non-invasive ventilation. A COVID-19 scenario was also incorporated.



“It was well put together by the instructors," expressed Sgt. Jasmin Fabre, one of the RT students in the class, who thought the scenario simulations were worthwhile. "This training helped me with the application of skills that RT's possess in lieu of seeing live patients.”



It is unclear whether phase 2 training will return to normal for the next class, but Dixon is hopeful that his team will be prepared.



“If restrictions are not lifted we will discuss how we will go about training during this pandemic,” he stated. “We’ll be ready.