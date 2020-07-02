The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) earned the Battle Effectiveness Award (Battle “E”), March 5.



The Battle “E” is awarded to the ship that displays the highest performance standards in operational readiness, and across all warfare categories.



“Earning the Battle ‘E’ means we met Air Boss’ [Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller, Commander, Naval Air Forces] standards for performance,” said Capt. Randy Peck, the commanding officer of the John C. Stennis. “Once we met our own standards, we then competed against other Nimitz-class aircraft carriers to determine whose readiness, and accomplishments were the highest.”



One of the key factors in John C. Stennis’ warfare capabilities was the crew that works to accomplish the mission every day.



“I have always said the most important thing on John C. Stennis is our team,” said Peck “The officers, chief petty officers, and Sailors that execute the mission on a daily basis. The crew’s performance on deployment was nothing short of exceptional. The crew met each operational challenge with excellence, avoided personnel loss and major equipment damage.”



The crew’s hard work continued after deployment.



“Upon return, the team continued to thrive while executing carrier qualifications, and refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) testing,” said Peck. “While doing this the team, the training department, and leadership ensured we accomplished all of the certification requirements to demonstrate our readiness, and to meet the eligibility criteria.”



John C. Stennis was able to keep a high level of performance for the entire year of 2019.



“John C. Stennis Sailors sustained high performance through commitment, trusting each other and their leadership,” said Peck. “The role of divisional leadership is to provide purpose and motivation to their divisions. Leadership investment in the mission, and drawing the connection from mission success to each Sailor’s day-to-day grind helps sustain performance.”



The work will continue into 2020.



“Now that we are the Battle ‘E’ aircraft carrier, we will face increased scrutiny, and judgment,” said Peck. “For the purpose of mission execution in our new maintenance mission, we need to continue to demonstrate excellence.”



The hard work the crew embodies on a daily basis has been recognized, and the John C. Stennis is very proud to be the example for the waterfront.



The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

