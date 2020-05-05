Ten Things to Do at Home While Waiting to Go Boating

It’s the time of year when most of us boaters are wishing for warmer, sunny days so we can spend some time out on the water just relaxing and having fun. If you’re trying to think of things to do around the house that will keep you busy, here are some suggestions to consider.



1) Inspect your life jackets, especially your inflatable life jackets to make sure they are in good condition. I recommend that you watch the 9-minute “Inflatable Life Jackets: Everything You Need to Know” video before inspecting your inflatable life jackets. Also, don’t forget to try on your life jacket to make sure it still fits you properly.



2) Inspect the other safety equipment on your vessel including fire extinguisher, navigation lights, anchor, tow ropes, horn or whistle, and distress signaling device.



3) Take an online boater safety course. Most people who are involved in boating accidents have not had any boat operator training so it’s obvious that training can make you a safer boater and help keep your passengers safe. Visit www.boaterexam.com or www.boat-ed.com to find your state course. Cost of a course ranges from $30 to $45.



4) Learn more about your vessel(s) and equipment. This is a great time to read through the owner’s manual. You could be surprised by what you might learn if you do.



5) Check your vessel’s cables, wiring, belts, and hoses to make sure they are in good working condition showing no cracks or other types of wear. Be careful when opening your motor because you could be surprised by rodents that like to build nests in it during winter storage. Charge your battery and test it to make sure it holds a charge. If you don’t make sure everything is in working order, you might have to paddle your vessel back to shore someday and believe me that is not fun at all.



6) Give your vessel a thorough cleaning, including your vessel’s bilge and livewell if it has them.



7) Don’t forget about your boat trailer. Inspect the tires, wheel bearings, axle, suspension, tongue/coupling, winch strap, and safety chain. Make sure your wheel bearings are greased and tighten any bolts.



8) Have some fun with your kids while teaching them about water safety. Visit the Bobber the Water Safety Dog website www.Bobber.info to watch some cartoons that everyone will enjoy, print off the trading cards and play the 1-2-3 Splash game, and explore the website for more great activities to do.



9) Download the “Lake Guard” and “LJ vs the Lake” mobile game apps and challenge your friends and family to beat your score. Both of these games are available on the Google Play and Apple App stores for free.



10) Research a new destination. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has numerous lake and river projects located throughout the United States that you might enjoy visiting. To find one that you would like to visit go to www.CorpsLakes.us.



Better days are ahead of us, so when you go boating this year to escape the sometimes crazy world that we live in, please remember to always wear a life jacket when in, on, or near the water.

Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns, learn more at PleaseWearIt.com and Like/Follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.05.2020 19:22 Story ID: 369287 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ten Things to Do at Home While Waiting to Go Boating, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.