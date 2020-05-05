Secaucus native supports Federal Medical Stations throughout NJ

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tiffany Aiello is one of more than 700 New Jersey National Guard Airmen and Soldiers activated to support the state’s COVID-19 response. Aiello, who is assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Wing, normally works on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., but is assisting the state with the security and administration mission at the Federal Medical Station in Atlantic City.



A 2010 graduate of Secaucus High School, Aiello has seen medicine as a calling. Currently a full-time student, she enlisted as an aerospace medical technician to familiarize herself with the the medical field, and has been accepting into the nursing program at William Patterson University.



Working with a joint team of Soldiers and Airmen, Aiello’s duties have included setup of three Federal Medical Stations throughout the state, assembling and inventorying medical gear.



“I’m actually really proud to be a part of it,” said Aiello. “These are very different times, so I’m happy to be helping out. It’s a lot of work, but as long as we can help people, I’m happy to be doing it.”



One of the sites she aided in setting up was the Federal Medical Station in her home town Secaucus.



Aiello said it was nice to be home, helping her neighbors.



“Working at the site in Secaucus added an extra layer of importance to the mission,” said Aiello. “I know there’s a chance people close to me will end up in the hospital we helped to build.”



Federal Medical Stations are rapidly deployable caches containing beds, supplies, and medicines which can quickly turn a pre-identified building into a temporary medical shelter during a national emergency. Care can be provided for 50 to 250 patients for three days before needing resupply.



New Jersey National Guard members are assisting local authorities at medical stations, nursing homes, and COVID-19 test sites throughout the state.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.05.2020 13:05 Story ID: 369246 Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US Hometown: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Hometown: SECAUCUS, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secaucus native supports Federal Medical Stations throughout NJ, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.