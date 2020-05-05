Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Integration Office to hold Virtual ABMS Industry Day

Photo By James Varhegyi | The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Integration and Execution Office is...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Integration and Execution Office is holding a Virtual Industry Day on behalf of both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force enterprise. Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio, May 13, 2020. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) -- The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Integration and Execution Office is holding a Virtual Industry Day, May 13 on behalf of both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force enterprise.



The event will be hosted on GovZoom via Amazon’s GovCloud. It will feature the Advanced Battle Management Systems and is designed to provide insight into the vision and direction of ABMS and provide opportunities for industry.



During the event ABMS product category managers and product line managers will provide a synopsis of their approach for pursuing their respective product lines through the ABMS on-ramp construct that is driven by sprints every four months to ensure capabilities meet the full range of combatant command operational imperatives and the joint force is able to operate increasingly as an integrated team.



Companies will have an opportunity to schedule virtual one-on-one discussions with the product category managers, during the registration process.



ABMS is bringing the future forward faster by integrating sensors and effects, providing secure connectivity and processing, and ensuring data and applications are available to the warfighter when and where they need them to realize Joint All-Domain Command and Control.



This family of capabilities is held together by open and command standards and digital engineering that ultimately enable any sensor to inform any decision maker and affect any weapon in any domain—land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.



“Our aim is to have intelligence and targeting data transformed into timely and actionable information through trusted networks and intelligent algorithms enabling our people to focus on decisions,” said Chief Architect of the Department of the Air Force, Preston Dunlap.



“In this construct, information is a service, rather than a platform, and the layers of sensing and the communication pathways will provide reliability and assurance in contested environments,” he added.



“The Air Force recognized the fundamental shift in warfare that is upon us. The upcoming industry day is yet one more opportunity to bring in the best and brightest from our innovation base to tackle this operational imperative as fast as possible,” said Dunlop.



Overall attendance to the ABMS Virtual Industry Day is not limited, but only two call-in lines per company will be granted.



Registration is available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abms-virtual-industry-day-tickets-103743186664. The call-in number and the scheduled one-on-one time will be sent out by May 11.