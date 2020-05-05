The Joint Tactical Networking Center Welcomes New Leadership

SAN DIEGO – May 5, 2020 – The Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) in San Diego, CA welcomed Mr. Kurt Reese as the new Director, effective April 1, 2020.



Mr. Reese most recently served as the Principal Deputy Program Manager for Program Management Activity/ Program Management Warfare (PMA/PMW 101), the Multi-Functional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Program Office in San Diego, CA. Mr. Reese brings years of Department of Defense experience to the JTNC organization.



“Kurt has extensive program management background as well as broad experience working with multi-national partners and key Joint Service stakeholders,” said Maj. Gen.David Bassett, U.S. Army Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T). “I have every confidence that he will guide JTNC in delivering meaningful support to the services in their ongoing efforts toward network modernization, interoperability, resiliency, and modular open architectures.”



Mr. Mat Guerrieri, JTNC Deputy Director, has performed as the Acting Director since the retirement of the previous JTNC Director, James “Jeff” Mercer.



“I am excited to join the JTNC and my goal is to make the JTNC the center of excellence for Software Defined Radios, Waveforms and associated Networking technologies,” said JTNC Director, Mr. Kurt Reese. “I would also like to extend my appreciation to Mr. Mat Guerrieri, who has served as acting Director since December and did an amazing job keeping the mission and vision going.”



Mr. Reese also served as Principal Assistant for Program Execution for the Airborne, Maritime and Fixed Station (AMF) Joint Tactical Radio Systems Program Office, and as Deputy Program Manager for the Shore & Expeditionary Integration Program Office (PMW 790) for the Program Executive Officer, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) in San Diego. Mr. Reese received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from California State University at Northridge.



ABOUT THE JTNC

As part of the DoD, and under executive management of the Army’s Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), the JTNC ensures secure, interoperable, and resilient tactical capabilities aligned to modular open architectures in support of Service, Multi-Service, and Coalition forces. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the JTNC executes its mission by developing standards in collaboration with government and industry partners, conducting technical analysis in accordance with DoD policies, and maintaining a DoD Information Repository (IR). For more information, visit: www.jtnc.mil or follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/DODJTNC

