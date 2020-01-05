7th AF commander receives mission update from the Wolf Pack

Photo By Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Army...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers during a base visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 1, 2020. Wilsbach spoke with Soldiers about quality of life, the future of Kunsan AB and the Air Force’s COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage) see less | View Image Page