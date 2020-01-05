Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Philip Hudson, 7th Air Force command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base for a comprehensive look into the Wolf Pack mission, April 30 - May 1.
During their visit, Wilsbach and Hudson learned about weapons training obstacles and fired the M18 SIG Sauer Modular Handgun System with the 8th Security Forces Squadron. They also learned the process of building a guided-bomb unit, spoke with U.S. Army Soldiers about quality of life and learned more about 8th Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight and their role in Kunsan’s mission. Wilsbach also joined Col. Tad Clark, 8th FW commander, for a routine training flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2020 03:52
|Story ID:
|369120
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th AF commander receives mission update from the Wolf Pack, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT