IWTS Kings Bay Instructor Trains Navy’s “Silent Service” Sailors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Electronics Technician Communications (Submarine) 1st Class Marcus Gibson is currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a learning site of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



As an instructor there, he is responsible for teaching a wide scope of communications courses to support the Navy’s “Silent Service” warfighters.



Gibson, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, graduated from Bryan Station Traditional Magnet High School in May 2005. After studying at the University of Kentucky, Gibson answered the call to service and joined the U.S. Navy in May 2010. Shortly after graduating boot camp, he was transferred to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut for Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS). After graduating BESS, he was transferred to complete Electronic Technician “A” School.



Upon completion of the basic electronics technician and submarine community accession training, Gibson was stationed aboard both USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) and USS Alaska (SSBN 732). While aboard USS Alaska, the crew was awarded the Navy Battle Efficiency “E” award, won the Omaha Trophy and the Battenberg Cup due to their exemplary performance while performing strategic deterrence.



In January 2019, Gibson was selected for orders and reported to IWTS Kings Bay aboard Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia. While only being an instructor for a short time, Gibson has already earned his Master Training Specialist (MTS) designation. Earning the coveted MTS designation is often a demanding process, encompassing multiple knowledge assessments and hundreds of exemplary hours of instruction.



“Being an instructor allowed me to become a mentor to Sailors,” said Gibson. “No matter what you’re going through, you can always be a blessing to someone.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



