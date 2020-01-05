Photo By Spc. Samuel Keenan | HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.—Skip (left) speaks to his daughter Erin and other...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Keenan | HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.—Skip (left) speaks to his daughter Erin and other members of his family with the help of Laurie Nicol (center), a nurse manager, and Kristen Weber (right), a recreation therapist, through FaceTime on an iPad donated by the Military Friends Foundation, April 20, 2020. Skip is an Army veteran and a resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where he is in isolation due to COVID-19. Previously, Skip had only been able to see his family from his window and could only talk to them over the phone. Skip smiled, joked, and teased his family for the entire video call. He ended the call by telling Erin, “I loved you first.” She replied, “I love you more.” As he hung up Skip said, “I love you most.” (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Army Spc. Samuel D. Keenan) see less | View Image Page

Keeping our Veteran Families Connected

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry



HOLYOKE, Mass. — Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard delivered iPads to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Apr. 20, 2020. The need was identified in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic - to make sure service members were able to video chat their loved ones while they are quarantined due to the virus.



Since Apr. 1, 2020, the Military Friends Foundation has been working with Brig. Gen. Francis Magurn, to keep the Veteran Families connected at the Holyoke Soldiers Home and the Chelsea Soldiers Home.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to be physically apart from their loved ones,” said Sarah Sweeney, Army Wife & Executive Director of Military Friends Foundation. “During these uncertain times, we must ensure our Veterans have every opportunity to stay connected with their family and loved ones. Our hope is this donation of iPads and the Massachusetts National Guard members facilitating video calls can be the bridge to keep these families connected.”



Military Friends Foundation has purchased iPads with funds from their COVID-19 Massachusetts Military Family Relief Fund for both Veterans homes in Chelsea and Holyoke. In the few weeks since the COVID-19 Massachusetts Military Family Relief Fund was formed, it has provided more than $100,000 in grants to directly support military families.



The organizations made a donation of 20 iPads for the Holyoke Soldiers Home and five iPads for the Chelsea Soldiers Home. Military Friends Foundation will take on any administrative costs to get the program up and running so there is no delay to assist the Veterans.



The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, established in 1952, is a full-service hospital and center for Veterans, with 247 beds in the main nursing facility and 30 full-time residents in the domiciliary care building. The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, established in 1882, is a medium facility with 88 beds and offers residential and long term care programs. These programs are offered to eligible Veterans of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.





For more information visit Caution-www.militaryfriends.org. 100% of all donations to the Fund support Massachusetts military families impacted by this crisis.