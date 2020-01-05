Latest travel restrictions update for Marine training schools

Photo By Lance Cpl. Broc Story | COVID-19 has impacted Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton as well as the entirety of the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Broc Story | COVID-19 has impacted Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton as well as the entirety of the Marine Corps. Adapting to these latest challenges has resulted in the constant adaptation of Marine Corps travel policy. The latest guidance, MARADMIN 267/20, provides guidelines to active duty Marine travelers who are traveling to scheduled advanced formal school courses.( U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Broc Story) see less | View Image Page

COVID-19 has impacted Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton as well as the entirety of the Marine Corps. Adapting to these latest challenges has resulted in the constant adaptation of Marine Corps travel policy. The latest guidance, MARADMIN 267/20, provides guidelines to active duty Marine travelers who are traveling to scheduled advanced formal school courses.



This guidance addresses the necessity to allow Marines to travel to scheduled courses, even under the Corps' current travel restrictions. To ensure the safety of these Marines travel, the command to which they are reporting will allow the necessary quarantine periods upon their arrival. The MARADMIN applies to all Continental United States based active duty Marines who are required to travel to scheduled advanced formal school courses.



As stated in MARADMIN 267/20: “Effective immediately, all Marines traveling to attend scheduled formal courses from outside the local area of the course may be required to arrive an additional 14 days prior to the scheduled convening of the course to accommodate local commanders’ restriction of movement (ROM) for COVID-19 related local quarantine.”



Depending on the specific course, the guidance is scheduled to change based on the commander’s intent of the base where the course is held. Among the several courses cited in the MARADMIN, the School of Infantry (West) Combat Instructors Course 4-20, will adhere to the following guidance.



“All Marines traveling on PCS, Permanent Change of Station, or TDY, Temporary Additional Duty, orders will have their orders modified by their departing command to arrive 14 days prior to the convening date of their class. All Marines traveling on PCA orders will report on the original report date."



MARADMIN 267/20 only names a select number of these scheduled courses specifically. It states that a Marine scheduled to attend an advanced formal school course should contact that school to determine the specifics that will be set forth by that installation’s commander.



“None of this guidance should be construed as modifying previously released guidance in the references regarding students traveling from Center for Disease Control (CDC) Threat Health Notice (THN) Level 3 or Level 2 countries,” MARADMIN 267/20.



Precautions set forth for travel from CDC THN level 3 or level 2 countries remain in effect despite the latest updates to the CONUS based travel. Camp Pendleton will determine the ROM and the period of COVID-19 for scheduled courses to allow for maximum safety for all base personnel. As the situation evolves Marines will evolve with it to maintain constant vigilance and mission readiness at all times.



For more information regarding MARADMIN 267/20, please visit: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2169715/covid19-supplemental-guidance-to-active-duty-marine-travelers-to-scheduled-adva/